CCISD Officer-involved shooting at Walmart sparks questions on protocols

CORPUS CHRITSI, Texas — As KRIS 6 News reported on Sunday, a Corpus Christi Independent School District police officer was involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting at the Walmart on Greenwood and SPID.

Community members were shaken up by the shooting and reached out to KRIS 6 News with questions. KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar, took a closer look at police protocols are in place and how they are trained.

Scott Leeton the president of the Corpus Christi Police Officer‘s Association, told KRIS 6 News that when it comes to using deadly force officers are put through training.

“ First you are taught the law of when deadly force should be used and then you have scenarios-based training but the initial part and the foundation is going to be based on the law,” Leeton said.

He added there are minimal standards that are mandated under the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement and all officers including school campus police officers go through that training.

“If you are off duty and you see a certain kind of crime you're supposed to react or respond to it depending on the nature,” he said.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Walmart, and they sent out a statement saying their associates and customers are top priority.

The Chief of Police for Corpus Christi Independent School District Kirby Warnke said the officer involved s on administrative leave pending the investigation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.