CCPD officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the Westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi Independent School District police officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Walmart on the Westside of the city, according to the Corpus Christi Police department.

According to CCPD's Chief Kirby, CCPD will be conducting a criminal and administrative investigation. Per protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.