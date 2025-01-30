CCISD names new principal for Miller High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new principal has been named for Miller High School. Dr. Aurelio Tamayo has been appointed after Sandy Salinas-DeLeon announced her retirement after 34 years in education. Salinas-DeLeon accepted a position with the non-profit Upbring as its regional director.

Currently, the principal of Blanche Moore Elementary, Tamayo, has also served as an assistant principal at Hamlin Middle School and an administrator for the district’s Student Support Services department. He was also the principal of Banquete High School.

Dr. Tamayo will begin as principal at Miller HS in February.

“Dr. Tamayo exemplifies the strong leadership we continue to develop in CCISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “His leadership and commitment to student success makes him an outstanding choice to lead the Miller community.”

