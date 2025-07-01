Bubba's 33 partners with veterans' organization to build homes through patriotic burger sales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bubba's 33 on Corpus Christi's westside is raising money to build homes for post-9/11 veterans through a special Independence Day promotion.

The restaurant is donating $1 to Homes for Our Troops for every Patriot Burger purchased during the July 4th holiday period.

"Last year for instance we raised $250,000 as a company just in one month," Jordan Dotson said. "This year we've set our goal even higher than that."

Dotson, the managing partner at Bubba's 33, says the company has set this year's goal at $333,000.

The partnership between Bubba's 33 and Homes for Our Troops has been supporting veterans since 2003, focusing specifically on building homes for those who served after 9/11.

Even customers who don't order the Patriot Burger can still contribute, as the restaurant is accepting donations of any amount for the veterans' organization.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.