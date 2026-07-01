Area kids learning about entrepreneurship by selling lemonade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of young entrepreneurs gathered at the Garcia Arts and Education Center on Agnes to get pointers on running a business ahead of Lemonade Day on July 15.

The kids built lemonade stands out of old wooden pallets, with volunteers from the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce lending a hand.

Maria Lara, a young entrepreneur going into 4th grade, said she is ready to serve customers this summer.

"I know a lot in summer there's a lot of people that are hot so I do not want everybody to just be like sweating just they don't to, some people like, just want to get out cuz it's way too hot. So I want them to get out for something good," Lara said.

The Chamber of Commerce has sponsored Lemonade Day for 14 years. The event teaches kids how to start their own business and builds financial literacy, customer service, and marketing skills.

Lemonade Day will be held at the Garcia Arts and Education Center on July 15. Families can also take advantage of free health screenings and free haircuts at the event.

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