Antonio E. Garcia Center hosts second annual Posada event

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Antonio E. Garcia Center gave area youth a taste of Hispanic holiday culture.

The arts center held its second annual Posada on Thursday, Dec. 12. The celebration included food, fun, and most importantly, the tradition of going door-to-door seeking shelter for Mary and Joseph.

A Posada is a tradition with Catholic roots that reenacts the Christmas story of Jesus's birth.

"In Mexico where I'm originally from the Posadas are huge," Sharon Diaz of the Westside Business Association said. "Bringing these traditions into the Garcia Center, into Corpus Christi is so special so we can keep the traditions going for future generations."

There was plenty of excitement at the event for attendees of all ages. The arts center had everything from pinatas to ponies. Children were dressed like wise men and shepherds according to Posada traditions.

"It's so important for our kids to know these traditions," Diaz said. "Getting the help and volunteers is so important."

Diaz says they hope to hold the Posada tradition for years to come.