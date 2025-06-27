Affordable housing project breaks ground on Corpus Christi's westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major housing initiative is underway on Corpus Christi's westside, bringing new affordable housing options to the community on the site of the old Lamar Elementary.

The City of Corpus Christi and Prospera Housing Community Services held an unveiling and groundbreaking ceremony for the Palms at Morris Revitalization Initiative, which is already under construction.

The project will create 72 senior housing units, including one and two-bedroom apartments, along with 35 affordable homes aimed at creating a path to homeownership.

KRIS 6

"This is probably one of the most important projects in my district," Everett Roy, District 1 Council Member said.

"I've worked hard, the city's worked hard, staff has worked hard with really vitalizing the westside and this is just one of the pinnacles of all the work that everybody's involved in," Roy said.

The Ed Rachal Foundation donated 55 parcels of land for the project, which city officials expect will attract new investment to the westside area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!