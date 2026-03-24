Actor Pepe Serna pays visit to West Oso Junior High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hollywood actor and Corpus Christi native Pepe Serna visited West Oso Junior High School today to give students the star treatment.

Serna, who was born and raised in Corpus Christi, has starred in movies like "Red Dawn," "American Me" and "Walk Proud." He visited the junior high school to speak with students and share a positive message.

"I come to motivate and let the students know that they're already fantastic, right where they are. All they have to do is get better. All they have to do is believe in themselves and follow that dream and be kind to each other," Serna said.

Serna will be at La Palmera Mall on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to sign copies of his memoir.

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