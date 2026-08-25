A fire forces a westside breakfast hotspot to close its doors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A fire has Sonny's Barbacoa and Restaurant to close its doors.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. Tuesday at 4066 South Port Avenue and Horne Road.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez, when firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting from the back of the restaurant and from the roof.

Once inside the building, they were able to extinguish the fire.

Luckily, no one was injured. There's no word yet on what started the blaze.

Meanwhile, Sonny's Barbacoa & Restaurant, which is known for their barbacoa and breakfast tacos, posted the restaurant would be closed until further notice due to the fire.

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Their post has generated a lot of support from customers offering their prayers and support.

Many saying they hope the restaurant will reopen for business soon.

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