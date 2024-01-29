West Oso seniors volunteer to give back to the unhoused population

West Oso High School Seniors Jayda King and Luiz Marquez

Set up tables at Agnes and Crosstown on Sat, Jan. 27th

Distributed food, hygiene products, and blankets to unhoused people

Jayda King and Luiz Marquez wanted to do something to give back to the community in Corpus Christi before they graduated high school. They volunteered to help the unhoused population back when they were freshmen three years ago, so they wanted to do it again as seniors and have a full circle moment.

On Sat, Jan. 27, King and Marquez, along with some teachers and fellow classmates, set up tables at the corner of Crosstown Expressway and Agnes St. in Corpus Christi.

They gave out fruit, pizza, water bottles, blankets, socks and bags filled with various hygiene products to people in need.

“Well we personally come from West Oso and within our own community, we see the struggles and a lot of students may not want to admit it, but everyone needs help here and there," King said "And we understand that within our community, these struggles do exist. It’s not something you can ignore. And us personally, we have the resources to help and we want to do that.”

King and Marquez aren't strangers to using their blessings to help people who aren't as fortunate as they are.

"We knew how successful it was the first time so we wanted to do it bigger and better this year. So we reached out to the community and different business partners and that's how we got Frost Bank to donate," Marquez said.

Many people benefited from King and Marquez's efforts.

They hope to continue giving back to the community as they both continue their education and go off to college in a few months.

"We both are going to go to our own colleges so hopefully we can take this into college and do something like this in the future," King said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

