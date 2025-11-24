Weekend rain brings West Guth Park's Pond back to life, but Lakeview Park still needs more

The weekend's rainfall provided a dramatic transformation for one local pond while leaving another still struggling with drought conditions.

West Guth Park pond experienced a remarkable recovery after receiving just 3 inches of rain. The pond, which had lost much of its water to drought conditions, now provides plenty of swimming space for the ducks, geese and turtles that call it home.

Before the weekend rain, the pond showed severe signs of drought stress. The low water levels created cramped conditions for the wildlife and threatened the entire ecosystem that depends on this small body of water.

The transformation was immediate and striking. The ducks are now happily swimming in their restored habitat, with plenty of room for all the pond's inhabitants.

However, the duck population at Lakeview Park on Holly Road near Rodd Field Road wasn't as fortunate. Despite receiving just under 2.5 inches of rain over the weekend, water levels at that pond remain notably low. The rainfall wasn't sufficient to make a significant difference in the drought conditions there.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News This was the scene at Lakeview Park on Monday morning. The weekend rainfall wasn't sufficient to make a significant difference in the drought conditions there.

The contrasting outcomes at these two locations highlight how even small differences in rainfall amounts can have major impacts on local ecosystems and wildlife habitats.

