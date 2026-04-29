Weather delays the Yorktown Boulevard traffic switch until May 2 for road construction

Weather conditions have delayed a planned traffic switch on Yorktown Boulevard in Corpus Christi. The shift, originally scheduled for April 25, will now begin on Saturday, May 2.

The traffic switch affects Yorktown Boulevard from Rodd Field Road to the Oso Creek Mud Bridge. Eastbound lanes will close, and traffic will shift to allow two-way travel on the remaining lanes.

Preparation work begins Wednesday, April 29. Crews will close intersections at Pari Drive, Fold Lane, Azali Drive, and Karo Drive to remove existing temporary ramps. Drivers can use Talbot Drive as a detour.

On May 2, crews will remove additional temporary ramps at Latitude Street, Oso Creek Church, Talbot Drive, and Locked and Boxed.

Access to neighborhoods and businesses will remain open during construction, with a detour available on Rodd Field Road.

Construction crews will first focus on the intersections at Oso Parkway and Leadership Drive, followed by Rancho Vista Boulevard, Fred’s Folly Drive, and Ranch View Drive. A detour via Ranch View Drive will remain active until Loyd Neal Drive, Lasso Drive, and Krypton Drive reopen.

The work is part of the voter-approved Bond 2020 Yorktown Boulevard road reconstruction project. The city expects to complete the project in the fall of 2027.

City officials urge motorists to follow posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone safely.

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