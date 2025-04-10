Water restrictions force city to shut down splash pads for the summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There's some bad news for kids and families hoping to stay cool at the city's parks this summer.

Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department has decided not to operate splash pads this summer due to drought-like conditions.

According to the city's website, there are five splash pads at local parks. Bill Witt, Cole, Lindale, Salinas, and West Haven are all parks that feature waterworks.

Last year, the city had a schedule and did not operate splash pads during spring break due to Stage 3 water restrictions.

In a statement provided to KRIS 6 News, Parks and Rec Director Robert Dodd encouraged residents to visit community pools like Collier Pool, H-E-B Pool, and West Guth Pool to enjoy fun in the water.