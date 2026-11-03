Water issues and national concerns drive Corpus Christi voters to polls on final midterm election day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday is the last day of midterm elections, and with early voting ending Friday, neighbors are heading to the polls for their last chance to vote in Corpus Christi.

On Tuesday morning, I stopped by the busiest polling place in town — the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center on McArdle Road. A few people came and went from the polling site, while the location was full of candidates trying to convince people to vote for them.

I spoke to a couple of people after they voted and found that the water issues in Corpus Christi drew many of them out to the polls. I also spoke to one man who said national issues are what brought him to the polls.

"My most important issue is the immigration, you know, I, my uncle went back to Mexico this month, you know, losing him, kind of, it, it really hurt me, you know, everything majorly in our lives. And like major, like it really affected, you know, our, our personal lives."

Others simply wanted to see change come out of these midterm elections.

"I want to see change. I believe America needs a transformation more than anything, and it's time. It's time to get your voice heard. And if you're not doing it, well, then you're not doing anything," Matthew Rodriguez said.

These midterm elections have big implications, and KRIS 6 News is following each race closely as voters in Corpus Christi make their voices heard.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!