Water, infrastructure and economic growth headline the mayor's State of the City address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo focused on the city’s most pressing issues including water reliability, infrastructure improvements and economic growth, during this year’s State of the City address.

Guajardo opened her speech by reaffirming her commitment to securing a more reliable water supply for the region. She said city officials are actively working with state leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, to evaluate and advance several water projects that will support both residents and industrial users in the years ahead.

“I want to say unequivocally that every single day, the City of Corpus Christi and a team of experts are working to bring water to our region,” Guajardo said. “We’ve evaluated all options, and we’re moving forward with multiple projects to secure water for our future.”

The mayor called water the foundation of the local economy, noting that new investments depend on the city’s ability to guarantee a stable supply.

“You will hear me say over and over again that water is fundamentally important to our residents in order to keep and grow our great jobs,” Guajardo said.

Beyond water, Guajardo pointed to what she described as measurable progress across city departments. She added the city has invested more than $839 million in street repairs, part of a larger push to strengthen infrastructure and improve neighborhood connectivity.

Public safety also remains a key focus for the administration, with plans to expand police substations, fire stations and emergency response resources.

“It’s investing in our men and women who protect us every single day,” Guajardo said. “We’re making sure our heroes have the tools and protection they need to serve with confidence and longevity.”

On the economic front, Guajardo said Corpus Christi’s strong financial standing continues to fuel growth and opportunity. The city’s budget has increased to $1.4 billion, a sign, she said, of economic resilience and fiscal discipline.

“The people of Corpus Christi deserve a brighter future with an economy that will bring us even more opportunities,” she said. “This economy has allowed our budget to grow to $1.4 billion.”

Guajardo added that hourly wages in Corpus Christi have risen by 65% over the past two decades, while the overall cost of living has declined, trends she credits to job creation and local investment.

Looking ahead, the mayor said her focus will remain on improving the quality of life across all neighborhoods while maintaining the city’s momentum in growth, safety and sustainability.

“Our city remains steadfast in its commitment to long-term water security, economic strength and quality of life for every neighborhood,” Guajardo said.

She concluded by saying she’s confident Corpus Christi is “moving in the right direction” and can serve as an example for other Texas cities in balancing growth with stability.

