Warrant roundup amnesty period begins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The grace period has begun for this year's municipal court warrant roundup in Corpus Christi.

People with outstanding city warrants or fees can avoid a trip to jail by taking advantage of the amnesty period, which runs through Feb. 28.

To clear warrants or citations, individuals must visit municipal court. Those who don't have enough money to pay their fines can work out a payment plan with municipal court staff.

The warrant roundup begins the following day, Sunday, March 1.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!