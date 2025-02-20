Visit Corpus Christi announces selection of its new CEO

Visit Corpus Christi announced Brook Kaufman as its new CEO.

Kaufman, who will start the role sometime in May 2025, has an extensive background in the travel and tourism industry, including in South Dakota and Casper, Wyoming.

She will be replacing Brett Oetting, who served as president and CEO until he resigned back in October 2024. Oetting came into the position at the start of the pandemic.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!