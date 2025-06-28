Violent Crimes Traffic Unit arrests 4 for reckless driving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people were arrested in Corpus Christi for reckless driving after police said they were traveling over 100 mph on Highway 358 and cutting in and out of traffic.

Two of those arrested were on motorcycles.

Billy Ray Gregg, 45, Anthony Burkhart-Hall, 23, and Alexis Saldana, 24, were all arrested for reckless driving.

Jose Cesar Garcia, 46, was arrested for reckless driving and endangering a child.

The arrests are part of the city's initiative to crack down on reckless driving through the Corpus Christi Violent Crimes Traffic Units.

