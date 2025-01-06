Victim who police say was fatally struck by drunk driver on Ayers St. identified

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We now know the identity of the man police say was struck by a drunk driver on Dec. 22 on Ayers Street.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified him as 34-year-old David Tinglas-Suanzin.

Police said Tinglas-Suanzin was crossing Ayers Street near McArdle Road when Nadine Tijerina, 20, hit him.

Tinglas-Suanzin was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers said Tijerina appeared to be drunk and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She was also charged with possession of marijuana after officers found marijuana in her vehicle.

She was taken to the Nueces County Jail where she was later released on a $200,000 bond.

