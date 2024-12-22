20-year-old driver charged in fatal pedestrian crash near Ayers St. and McArdle Rd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 20-year-old female driver was arrested Sunday morning following a deadly pedestrian crash that happened near Ayers Street and McArdle Road.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were dispatched to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian around 1:21 a.m. early Sunday morning.

"Officers arrived and located an unknown male pedestrian suffering from major injuries. Medics transported the male to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said Senior CCPD Officer Jennifer Collier.

Police say they contacted the 20-year-old driver of a gray passenger car. They determined she was traveling southbound on the 4800 block of Ayers and hit a pedestrian who was not walking in a crosswalk.

"DWI Investigators determined that the driver, Nadine Tijerina, displayed signs of intoxication, and she was arrested for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She was additionally charged with possession of marijuana after officers located marijuana inside of her vehicle," Officer Collier said.

Officials say that after Tijerina was medically cleared at a local hospital, she was transported to the City Detention Center.

