Veterans receive Quilts of Valor in weekend ceremony honoring their service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Service members and veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor this weekend in a ceremony recognizing their sacrifices.

A Quilt of Valor is a quality, homemade quilt that is machine or hand quilted and is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. The quilt serves as a big "thank you for your service" to veterans and their families.

KRIS 6 talked to one veteran who was honored to receive the Quilt of Valor.

"You're not here just to be a person but you're here to serve your country if you're willing, you sacrifice your time and life," said Raul Ramirez, a U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran.

To use the term Quilt of Valor, the quilt must have a specific size, must be labeled with required information, and it must be awarded and recorded.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!