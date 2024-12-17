Veterans Memorial hosts American Sign Language Christmas concert

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial High School hosted a concert without a student singing a word.

The annual American Sign Language Christmas concert was held in the school's auditorium on Dec. 16 and featured holiday classics performed by hand, rather than with their voices.

The tradition began in 2003 and brings together students, deaf or not, to express themselves through an unspoken language.

"It's a collaboration between both worlds and both languages," Sean Hill, an American Sign Language Teacher at Veterans Memorial High School said.

The concert, held from 6-8 p.m. in the auditorium, played classic songs like "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" over the loudspeakers while students signed out the lyrics in ASL.

"It's important for all students to be able to learn a new language," Hill said. "There's not many places here in Corpus Christi that are going to provide Christmas songs available in ASL."