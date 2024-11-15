Veterans Memorial becomes the first in Texas to offer JROTC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial has set itself apart from all other high schools in Texas.

In a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14, Vets was named the first school in the state with a U.S. Coast Guard JROTC Unit. The Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps assists students in building traits they can use in the military. It was created in 1916 as a part of the National Defense Act.

There are only 14 Coast Guard JROTC programs in the United States, with Veterans Memorial being one of them.

"It was a no-brainer for us to establish a program here," Rear Admiral Will Watson of the Coast Guard said. "The school was interested, we were interested, so it's a perfect partnership. And the kids benefit."

56 cadets and their families attended the ceremony, which included the presentation of the colors and addresses from the school's staff, members of the Coast Guard, and Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Admiral Watson was one of the speakers and praised Veterans Memorial for pioneering a new group of leaders.

"To be one of fifteen in the nation, is a testament to our students, to the district leadership, and to the campus leadership," Don Clark, President of the CCISD Board of Trustees said. "It's just a plus it's the 10 year anniversary of Veterans."

There are now five Corpus Christi ISD schools that offer JROTC.