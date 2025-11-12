Veterans Day ceremony honors service members at Ben Garza Gym

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A day filled with patriotism and praise for those who have served in the nation's armed forces both in times of war and in times of peace took place as the community gathered to honor veterans.

The Mayor's Committee for Veteran Affairs hosted this Veterans Day ceremony at Ben Garza Gym. Veterans and active duty military personnel were honored for their service to our nation.

For many who attended, the ceremony hit close to home.

"My father was a World War II veteran, my husband is a Purple Heart veteran, and the majority of my family are veterans so it means a lot to us to honor them," Rendon said.

In years past this ceremony has been held at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park. It's been held at Ben Garza Gym for some time because of ongoing construction at the park.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!