Valentines Day still in fashion despite inflation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From roses to chocolates, Valentine’s Day costs are on the rise this year, with total spending nationwide expected to reach $27.5 billion, up from $25.8 billion in 2024. But how are local shoppers in Corpus Christi celebrating — and how much are they willing to spend?

For some, the price tag is already steep.

"On Valentine's? I spent around $350 bucks... well, I'm using credit cards too, so…" laughed Corpus Christi resident Val Vasquez.

Others, like Adam Jason Arreola, joked about the high cost of love. “Love is always expensive. Haven’t you noticed how much more you save when you're single?” he quipped.

Meanwhile, for those still looking to splurge on their loved ones, the tradition of dining out remains a popular choice. But some are finding unique ways to make the day special.

"We're doing Alamo. It works with our schedule—dinner and a movie at the same time!" Savanna Hernandez, who’s planning a low-key but memorable date said.

While restaurants remain busy, it's the classic gesture of flowers that’s making a big splash in Corpus Christi this year. At Always in Bloom Florists and Gifts, owner Donna Titus shared that they had to stop taking orders after booking nearly 200 deliveries. And despite rising costs, she’s not passing that increase on to her customers.

“The price of roses has gone up by 15% this year, but I kept my prices the same. I didn’t pass that increase on to my customers,” Martinez said.

The rising costs of ingredients have also affected other businesses. Over at Bein Merite Bakery, owner Brittany Huntsman confirmed that they’ve had to raise the price of baked goods due to the high price of eggs. Still, demand remains strong, with the bakery fully booked for Valentine’s Day, though they are accepting walk-ins.

"They're still buying them, thankfully! Our pastries are the best in town," Huntsman laughed.

As the clock ticks down to February 14, Corpus Christi residents are keeping up with the rising costs of the season, but it's clear that love — and local businesses — are worth every penny.

