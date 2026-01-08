Uvalde Trial Day 4: Teacher takes stand and details terrifying moments as gunman began shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Testimony resumed Wednesday in the trial against former Uvalde school resource officer Adrian Gonzales, with emotional witness accounts and a significant court ruling that excluded a third-grade teacher's testimony to protect the defendant's due process rights.

The third-grade teacher, whose testimony on Tuesday prompted prosecutors to file a motion for a mistrial, underwent cross-examination before the court decided to exclude her testimony entirely. The judge denied the motion for a mistrial but ruled that the exclusion was necessary to avoid potential appellate issues that could result in the case being overturned.

The proceedings continued with emotional testimony from former Uvalde staff member Emilia Franco, who called 911 after witnessing the shooter's vehicle crash. Franco said that as she ran toward the scene to render aid, she realized the individual had a gun.

"A round would go off, and then there was total silence. And then another round and total silence,” Franco told jurors. “One of those times, it was silent, the AC kicked on, and I said, ’ Don’t turn it on. I’m not going to hear him when he comes this way'," said Franco.

Franco said she mentally prepared herself to physically confront the gunman if he entered her classroom.

“I’m looking at the floor and I’m thinking I’ll tackle him from his ankles and knock him down with his shoulder,” she said.