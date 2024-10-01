US port strikes raise questions among Coastal Bend businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — As dockworkers strike at US ports from Maine to Texas, the effects on the economy could be far-reaching.

It’s business as usual at Nichols Southside Pharmacy in Corpus Christi but on the East Coast things aren’t so well with a strike halting half the nation’s ocean shipping. Raising some questions and concerns.

“I made some calls to our wholesale and they’re not super worried,” Nichols Southside Pharmacy owner, John McNeill said.

McNeill said he wants to know if he should prepare for a shortage of medications.

“They told me they get a lot of their wholesale from the West Coast. Right now, they’re not anticipating any problems for us anyway, but you never know. It would be bad if we can’t get our medication in,” McNeill said.

The strike blocks everything from food to automobile shipments.

In a statement sent to KRIS 6 from the National Retail Federation. The Vice president of Supply Chain and Customer Policy said the longer this disruption lasts, the more harm it will cause to the economy and the millions of businesses, workers, and consumers who rely on the seamless flow of goods.

At Coastal Bend HEB stores, we’re told by public affairs, that there should be no impact to customers at this time, but they will be monitoring the issue.

“We do have ships coming in here. I’m not sure if there’s some special union striking,” McNeill said.

The Port of Corpus Christi responded to the situation.

“The Port of Corpus Christi has been in regular communication with port customers, and we do not expect disruptions to their operations,” said Port of Corpus Christi Chief External Affairs Officer Omar Garcia.

If the dockworker's strike drags on, consumers then begin to feel its impact in the form of shortages and higher prices.