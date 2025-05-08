UPDATE: C.C. Animal Care Services has been ordered to stop disposing euthanized animals in the landfill

Two days after KRIS 6 reported Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was disposing euthanized animals at the landfill, the city has come up with alternative solutions.

On Monday, Councilman Eric Cantu told KRIS 6 News he learned A.C.S. had been using the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill since February because the furnace used to cremate animals had broken down.

He was alarmed to find City Manager Peter Zanoni did not know about this either.

Cantu said Animal Care Services euthanizes approximately 100 animals a month.

On Wednesday, City Manager Peter Zanoni instructed Animal Care Services to find an alternative disposal for euthanized animals when the facility's cremation unit is out of operation.

Moving forward, Animal Care Services will store euthanized animals in a freezer at the A.C.S. facility until their cremation unit is repaired or until storage capacity is reached.

When storage capacity is reached, A.C.S. will send some of the euthanized animals to Pet Memorial Center on Holly Road where they will be cremated. They will charge the city $2,500 for each use.

Meanwhile, A.C.S. is looking to replace the facility's cremation unit, which is 10 years old. A new unit would cost about $140,000.

The current unit underwent its last annual maintenance in May 2024 but broke down in February 2025. It's expected to be repaired the week of June 9, 2025.

KRIS 6 spoke to City Manager Peter Zanoni about the new solutions.

"We discovered it. We're fixing it. We have a short-term solution, and we're working on an even better one," Zanoni said, "It'll take some investment, but we are committed to it."

