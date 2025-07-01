Unaccompanied veteran burial set Wednesday at Coastal Bend Veterans' Cemetery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An unaccompanied veteran burial will be conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Corporal Dennis Dale White. at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Corporal Dennis Dale White was born on March 5, 1950. He served from January 1982 to January 1990.

Corporal White received the Good Conduct Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his service to our nation, according to state officials.

Corporal White is not expected to have anyone attend his burial. Members of the Corpus Christi community are encouraged to attend to help ensure this veteran is not buried alone.