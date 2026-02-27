U.S. Secretary of Energy visits Corpus Christi LNG export facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright visited Corpus Christi on Thursday, Feb. 26, touring a liquefied natural gas export facility and speaking to workers there.

The visit comes after the 10-year anniversary of the first American LNG export from the Gulf Coast, as well as rapid growth in oil and gas production.

Wright met with workers, toured the LNG export facility, and delivered a speech.

"So the more LNG we export out of the country, the more expansion you're going to see in Chenier and others in the area. You're going to see other industries want to locate here. So yes, I think this bodes very well for job opportunities in this region. I think things look bright for Corpus," Wright said.

Wright also expressed appreciation for the support the Corpus Christi community has given them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.