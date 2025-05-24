U.S. Coast Guard demos rescue on USS Lexington for National Safe Boating Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard celebrates National Safe Boating Week with a staged search and rescue demonstration. The helicopter landed on the USS Lexington's flight deck for the public to see on display.

Visitors received a rare opportunity to explore the helicopter up close, meet with Coast Guard pilots, and learn essential water safety tips as summer approaches.

The public event, which runs through May 26 and requires regular paid admission to the USS Lexington, focuses on promoting safe boating practices for the upcoming season.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.