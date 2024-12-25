U&I Restaurant opens on Christmas, giving families a place to celebrate together

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Alexander Rivera, this Christmas marks a special occasion.

"This will actually be my first meal outside of prison, so I am looking forward to that," he shared, his excitement evident.

After serving 20 years in prison, Rivera is finally free to spend Christmas with his loved ones, a reunion he had long awaited. This holiday season is not just about food and family—it’s about the second chance he’s been given to reconnect with the people who matter most to him.

"Yep, it’s our first Christmas in a very, very long time," His younger sister Pricilla McGuire said.

Looking back, Rivera remembers the Christmas celebrations he shared with his family when he was on the outside.

"Usually we would celebrate with all the family—my brothers, sisters, our kids, our parents when they were alive. It was a tradition, you know—the tamales, the homemade food," he said.

For Alexander Rivera, this year's celebration of Christmas at U&I Restaurant with his family marks not just a holiday reunion but the start of new chapter in his life.

On Christmas Day, U&I Restaurant has become a popular spot for local families looking to enjoy a meal without the stress of cooking. With few restaurantsopen on the holiday, many were grateful for the opportunity to relax and celebrate without worrying about preparing a feast.

"Thank you for being open on Christmas. I don't have to cook," said one happy customer as they walked in.

Christy, the front house manager at U&I, explained the restaurant’s commitment to being open on Christmas Day.

"There are not a lot of restaurants open, so we do it so that they don't have to cook. They can just come, sit down, and get taken care of," Christy said.

For families, especially those who may not have had the chance to prepare a holiday meal, U&I provided a welcoming space to celebrate together. The atmosphere was full of warmth and joy, with diners enjoying each other’s company and the festive holiday spirit.

But for Rivera, this Christmas holds deeper meaning than most. Beyond the holiday meals and celebrations, his release from prison on Christmas Day is a testament to the power of faith and perseverance.

"I just want to give all the glory to God, because He is able to do amazing things, things we could never even think of. He is able. Just put your faith in Him, and He will open up those doors," Rivera shared with deep emotion.

U&I plans to continue the tradition of opening on Christmas Day for many years to come.