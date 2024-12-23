What is open in the Coastal Bend on Christmas Day?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most major retailers are closed on Christmas Day, and several grocery and pharmacy chains also will be closed.

Here is a look at what is open this Christmas. Note that hours may vary, and many locations will have adjusted hours. Also, chains that are franchised-owned restaurants, like Subway, McDonalds, and Burger King, will depend on the franchisee.

What's open:

Catfish Charlie’s: Open 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; Location: 5830 McArdle Road

Cracker Barrel: Open 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.; Location: 4229 S. Padre Island Drive

Dokyo Dauntaun: Open 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.; Location: 424 N. Chaparral St.

K-Bob's Steakhouse: Open 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.; Location: 14526 Northwest Blvd.

Niko’s Steakhouse: Open 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.; Location: 5409 Saratoga Blvd.

Ol’ Steakhouse: Open 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.; Location: 4307 Avalon St.

Pier 99: Open 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; Location: 2822 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Applebee’s: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Location: 6691 S. Padre Island Drive

The Astor: Open 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Location: 5533 Leopard St.

Chili's Grill and Bar: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Location: 5442 S. Padre Island Drive

Dave and Buster's: Open 5:00 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Location: 5488 S. Padre Island Drive

Denny’s: Open 24 hours; All locations

Glass Pavilion at Omni Corpus Christi: Open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; Location: 900 N. Shoreline Blvd.

House of Rock: Open 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Location: 511 Starr St.

IHOP: Open 24 hours; All locations

Joe’s Crab Shack: Open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Locations: 5025 S Padre Island Dr., 444 N Shoreline

Saltgrass Steakhouse: Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Location: 6729 S. Padre Island Drive

Landry's: Open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Location: 600 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Luby’s: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Location: 5730 Saratoga Blvd.

Takeniwa Asian Bistro: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Location: 5216 S. Padre Island Drive

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Location: 14241 Northwest Blvd.

Texas Flame Steakhouse: Open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Location: 4535 S. Padre Island Drive

U&I Restaurant: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Location: 309 S. Water St.

