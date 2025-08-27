TxDOT reminds Texans to drive sober and celebrate Labor Day responsibly

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texans love to celebrate Labor Day, marking the end of the Summer season, but one bad decision behind the wheel can quickly end the fun.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), every 23 minutes, there’s a crash involving a driver under the influence of alcohol — more than 60 crashes a day that lead to devastating, lifelong consequences for families.
In 2024, there were roughly 12,060 reported traffic crashes, resulting in 106 fatalities and 415 serious injuries in TxDOT's Corpus Christi District.
As Labor Day approaches, TxDOT is urging drivers to “Drive like a Texan” by arranging a ride if you plan to drink alcohol. TxDOT is working with law enforcement agencies across the state as they boost efforts to identify and arrest drunk drivers from August 15 through September 1.
“As Texans, we care about our neighbors and families, and that doesn’t stop when we get behind the wheel,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Even when you are celebrating Labor Day, it’s important to do so responsibly and choose a sober ride so we can all get home safely.”
To learn more about the real costs of drunk driving and to find tips for a sober ride, visit SoberRides.org
Drivers are asked to keep the below tips in mind during the Labor Day holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- Know your route before beginning your trip.
- Don’t drive fatigued. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm of a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, you’re violating the law.
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them, if possible. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.