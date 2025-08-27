TxDOT reminds Texans to drive sober and celebrate Labor Day responsibly

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texans love to celebrate Labor Day, marking the end of the Summer season, but one bad decision behind the wheel can quickly end the fun.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), every 23 minutes, there’s a crash involving a driver under the influence of alcohol — more than 60 crashes a day that lead to devastating, lifelong consequences for families.

In 2024, there were roughly 12,060 reported traffic crashes, resulting in 106 fatalities and 415 serious injuries in TxDOT's Corpus Christi District.

As Labor Day approaches, TxDOT is urging drivers to “Drive like a Texan” by arranging a ride if you plan to drink alcohol. TxDOT is working with law enforcement agencies across the state as they boost efforts to identify and arrest drunk drivers from August 15 through September 1.

“As Texans, we care about our neighbors and families, and that doesn’t stop when we get behind the wheel,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Even when you are celebrating Labor Day, it’s important to do so responsibly and choose a sober ride so we can all get home safely.”

To learn more about the real costs of drunk driving and to find tips for a sober ride, visit SoberRides.org

Drivers are asked to keep the below tips in mind during the Labor Day holiday: