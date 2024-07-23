TxDOT maintenance on Crosstown/SPID interchange begins Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Scheduled maintenance work for the Crosstown/SPID intersection will begin on Wednesday and will last three days. Closures of main lanes, shoulders and exit ramps will take place as TxDOT work on these areas between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wednesday (July 24): Left lane and shoulder closures along the SH 286 northbound and southbound lanes. Right lane and shoulder closure of SH 358 westbound and short-term exit ramp closure from SH 358 westbound to SH 286 southbound.

Thursday (July 25): Right lane and shoulder closure on SH 358 westbound. Short-term exit ramp closure from SH 358 eastbound to SH 286 northbound.

Friday (July 26): Short-term exit ramp closure from SH 358 eastbound to SH 286 northbound.

Motorists are urged to be alert to the closures, to plan alternate routes, to slow down in the work zone and to watch for workers and equipment.

