TxDOT launches 'Drive Like a Texan' statewide anti-speeding campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT and Texas law enforcement agencies have launched a statewide anti-speeding campaign called "Drive Like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe."

In Corpus Christi alone, there were just over 2,000 speeding-related accidents. 12 of those accidents involved fatalities, and 45 resulted in serious injuries.

The campaign encourages drivers to:

Match their speed to traffic, weather and road conditions

Increase following distance when traffic is heavy or roads are slick

Watch the speed limit and be aware of school zones and road work sites

Drivers caught speeding through a school zone or construction zone face doubled traffic fines.

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