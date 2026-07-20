TxDOT launches 'Drive Like a Texan' statewide anti-speeding campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT and Texas law enforcement agencies have launched a statewide anti-speeding campaign called "Drive Like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe."
In Corpus Christi alone, there were just over 2,000 speeding-related accidents. 12 of those accidents involved fatalities, and 45 resulted in serious injuries.
The campaign encourages drivers to:
- Match their speed to traffic, weather and road conditions
- Increase following distance when traffic is heavy or roads are slick
- Watch the speed limit and be aware of school zones and road work sites
Drivers caught speeding through a school zone or construction zone face doubled traffic fines.
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