TxDOT contractors resume daily closures of the eastbound SH 358 exit ramp to Airline Road in Corpus Christi

The Texas Department of Transportation is resuming daily closures of the eastbound SH 358 exit ramp to Airline Road in Corpus Christi following spring break.

Contractors will close the ramp Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed. The work is part of the SH 358, or South Padre Island Drive, Ramp Reversal Project.

Crews will also continue work along the westbound and eastbound frontage roads between Airline Road and Nile Drive.

TxDOT advises motorists to anticipate possible delays and consider alternative routes. While access to local businesses will be maintained, the driveway along the eastbound frontage road near the Airline Road intersection will be temporarily limited to one-way entry for about two weeks to accommodate construction.

Officials remind drivers to slow down, follow posted signs, and remain alert for crews and equipment in the work zone. All construction activities are weather permitting and subject to change.

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