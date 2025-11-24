Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two-day camp helps children improve baseball skills with guidance from Islanders girls' softball team

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 News
Kids who participated in the Winter Baseball Camp lined up to bat and practice other baseball skills on Monday morning.
Poster imageHooks baseball camp
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Major League Baseball's stars of tomorrow worked on their big league skills at Whataburger Field today.

About 100 kids ages 5 to 12 participated in a winter baseball camp at the venue. Today marked the first day of the two-day camp presented by Reliant Energy.

Children worked on their batting, catching and throwing skills with assistance from members of the Islanders girls softball team.

Another winter baseball camp will be held on December 22 and 23. The cost is $100 per session.

For registration information, call 361-561-HOOKS (4665).

