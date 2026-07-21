Two big jackpots up for grabs starting with Tuesday night's $707 million-dollar Mega Millions jackpot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Don't forget to buy a ticket for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot has climbed to $707 million.

If you win, you might want to buy a ticket for Wednesday night's Powerball Jackpot.

That jackpot is up to $567 million.

Let's crunch some numbers, if one person won both jackpots that totals $1.2 billion.

The cash option is $559.5 million.

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