Twizzlers taps into the 'dirty soda' trend with new flavored straws

The Twizzlers brand is leaning into one of the beverage world's hottest trends with the launch of new Twizzlers Straws — a limited-edition candy designed to do double duty as both an edible straw and a sweet treat.

Inspired by the viral dirty soda trend, the new straws feature a blend of vanilla, lime and coconut flavors, crafted to complement the bubbly, flavor-packed drinks fans have been building at home for years.

The launch follows other recent culture-inspired innovations from The Hershey Company, including its Dubai-Inspired Chocolate Bar — a sign that the snack giant is paying close attention to what's capturing the internet's imagination and bringing it to store shelves.

What Is Dirty Soda, Anyway?

Dirty soda — the nonalcoholic drink craze built around mixing soda with flavored syrups, cream and fruit add-ins — has taken on a life of its own, turning a simple cup of fizz into a customizable ritual. And Twizzlers, it turns out, has been part of that ritual longer than you might think.

"Twizzlers Straws let people sip, snack and customize their drinks all at once, making the experience a little more playful and unmistakably Twizzlers," said Rachel Starr, Sweets Innovation Manager at The Hershey Company. "Whether as part of everyday routines, gatherings or watch parties, these Twizzlers Straws are the perfect addition."

How It Works

The concept is as fun as it sounds. The ritual goes like this:

Pour your favorite soda Add your dirty soda mix-ins Sip through a Twizzlers Straw Bite, chew and repeat

For those who can't get their hands on the new straws, Hershey suggests a classic fan hack: bite off both ends of a regular or Rainbow Twizzler, drop it in your drink and enjoy — a nostalgic workaround that helped inspire the product in the first place.

