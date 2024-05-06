Tunnel to Towers pledges support to Hicks family via mortgage free home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good deeds continue to pour in for the family of Officer Kyle Hicks after his untimely death.

As reportedby KRIS 6 News, Officer Hicks was shot in the line of duty on Saturday, April 20 and later died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday, April 24. He left behind his wife and four children.

Now Tunnel to Towers, a organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders by providing a mortgage-free home, has stepped in to help.

Tunnel to Towers is honored to announce a mortgage payoff for the family of fallen Corpus Christi, TX Police Officer Kyle Hicks, who was shot in the line of duty. He succumbed to his injuries on April 24. He leaves behind his wife Cassandra, and four young children. ❤️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CiGqHsc8Ed — Tunnel to Towers Foundation (@Tunnel2Towers) May 6, 2024

In a statement on X, the organization announced that they would help pay off the mortgage on the Hicks family home via their Fallen First Responder Home Program.

“Every day, America’s first responders answer calls for help with no idea what awaits them. Officer Hicks answered a call for help – and it cost him his life," Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller said in the statement. "Tunnel to Towers is honored to provide Cassandra and their children with a mortgage-free home so they can grieve and heal without the burden of a mortgage."

