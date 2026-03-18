TSA faces major agent shortages amid government shutdown but Corpus Christi airport expects to stay open

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ongoing partial government shutdown is causing major staffing shortages for the Transportation Security Administration, raising concerns about potential airport closures. However, officials at Corpus Christi International Airport say they do not expect local closures.

TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl said resources are stretched as thin as possible. Since the start of the shutdown, at least 300 agents have quit, and the callout rate has risen from two percent to 10.5 percent.

"So the reality of the situation is this is gonna get worse before it gets better if we don't see any sort of action from Congress," Stahl said.

Stahl said closing smaller airports may be an option, though he did not give specifics on which airports would be affected.

In the Coastal Bend, CCIA Marketing Manager Lacey Guzman addressed concerns about the airport's status.

"We maintain a very close working relationship with our local TSA leadership, and as of right now, we have no concerns regarding the closure of any checkpoints or the airport itself," Guzman said.

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