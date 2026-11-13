Travelers stranded at Corpus Christi International Airport as FAA ground stop halts flights nationwide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Passengers at Corpus Christi International Airport are waiting to see when the Federal Aviation Administration will lift its nationwide ground stop.

The FAA issued the ground stop due to a telecommunications and communication system outage across air route traffic control centers.

I stopped by the airport Friday afternoon and found people waiting in line at the ticket counters while others paced back and forth.

Bill Davis was visiting family in Corpus Christi and was preparing to fly back home to Pennsylvania until he found out his flight was delayed.

"We were probably 10 minutes from getting airborne and they had a maintenance issue and then since the maintenance issue was resolved, uh, then the nationwide grounding showed up and then we all sat. And then it looks like it's to at least 11 o'clock tonight is what they're saying," Davis said.

Once everything is resolved, Davis hopes to get his flights rebooked quickly so he can get home.

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