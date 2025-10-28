Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic pattern changes set for Timbergate Drive construction project

Work crews are putting the final touches on one side of Timbergate Drive, which will open to traffic beginning Oct. 29, 2025.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced that traffic flow on Timbergate Drive will shift to the opposite side beginning Wednesday, October 29, as street reconstruction work continues between South Staples Street and Snowgoose Road.

The ongoing construction is part of a voter-approved project from Bond 2022, aimed at completely reconstructing the roadway with modern infrastructure improvements.

Starting Wednesday, motorists will only be able to travel eastbound on Timbergate Drive in the construction zone. However, all driveways in the area will remain accessible to residents and businesses.

The reconstruction includes new asphalt pavement, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and a 5-foot multi-use path. Workers are also installing ADA-compliant curb ramps, updated signage, pavement markings, and upgraded streetlights. The project also includes utility and drainage improvements.

The $4.73 million project is scheduled for completion by July 2026.

Motorists are urged to follow posted traffic signs when traveling through the area. The City of Corpus Christi says this project reflects its commitment to maintaining and improving streets and infrastructure for all residents, businesses, and visitors.

