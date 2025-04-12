Torchbearers of Talent: Veterans Memorial High ignites first ever welding war

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sparks weren’t the only thing flying at Veterans Memorial High School on April 12 — so were ambitions, as students from across the Corpus Christi Independent School District faced off in the district’s inaugural welding competition.

With torches in hand and nerves of steel, competitors tackled technical welds, including an open V with a backing strip — a challenge that might sound foreign to most, but not to these students.

“This isn’t just for show,” said Samuel Garcia, assistant welding professor at Del Mar College. “Certified welding inspectors are coming in, looking at the welds, and judging them as if they were getting hired by industry.”

Beyond the thrill of competition, students had a shot at a real-world experience — and real-world rewards — thanks to sponsors including Gas and Supply and AutoZone.

