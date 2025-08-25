Tonight's Powerball jackpot reaches $750 million, 10th largest in game's history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Jackpot fever is sweeping the nation as tonight's Powerball drawing offers a massive $750 million grand prize – the 10th largest in the lottery game's history.

The jackpot has captured the attention of hopeful players across the country, with many flocking to convenience stores and lottery retailers to purchase tickets ahead of tonight's drawing. Here in the Coastal Bend, many residents have been going to their favorite, lucky stores to buy tickets.

Monday night's jackpot ranks as the 10th largest in Powerball history, joining an elite group of mega-prizes that have captured national attention.

As lottery officials remind players: "You gotta be in it to win it."

The drawing is scheduled for tonight, Aug. 25, with results expected to be available shortly after the official drawing time around 10:59 p.m. ET.