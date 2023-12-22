Tis the season for spreading holiday cheer, and spreading the Flu virus

Recorded Flu cases in Nueces County rose by 300 from last week

Large holiday gatherings and winter weather are causing this surge

Corpus Christi Department of Health encourages everyone to get Flu vaccine

During this time of year, many of us attend holiday get-togethers and crowds in public places are bigger than usual. This time of the year is a hot spot for the Flu virus.

"So during Winter months, we see an increase in Flu cases. And we are seeing it across the U.S, and here too in Corpus Christi we are seeing a rise in cases," Dr. Fauzia Khan, Corpus Christi Director of Public Health said.

While it's difficult for most people to avoid crowded settings during this time of year, Dr. Khan advises that there are multiple ways we can avoid coming down with a case of the Flu—the most important way is getting a Flu shot.

"The best way to protect yourself is to get an annual seasonal flu vaccine. It reduces your risk for complications, hospitalizations, and even death," Dr. Khan said.

It is also important to stay home from work or school if you are feeling sick and to monitor your symptoms. Some examples of Flu symptoms to look out for include body aches, fever, fatigue, headaches, sore throat, cough, and a runny or stuffy nose.

It is never too late to get a Flu shot. The Department of Public Health offers Flu shots every year from September to June.

“If you do not have insurance, you can walk in. You do not need an ID and you do not need an appointment to get vaccinated for Flu," Dr. Khan said.

Uninsured people can get a free Flu shot at the Department of Public Health at 7102 Horne Rd. They also offer mobile clinics.

For people with insurance, most insurance policies cover the cost of a Flu shot at a retail pharmacy or at your regular doctor's office.

While there are many precautions people can take to protect themselves from the virus, Dr. Khan says “Our biggest thing is we want people to get vaccinated.”

The Department of Public Health is also working with local homeless shelters to provide free vaccines to the homeless population in Corpus Christi.

