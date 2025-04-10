Tips for last-minute tax filers rushing to meet April 15th deadline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The last day to file your taxes for 2025 is on April 15th.

Local Calallen neighbor Irma Robledo is one of many people filing taxes with just days to spare before the deadline.

"Because I didn't have any money, but God provided the way," Robledo said. "I feel relieved that now I have the money to pay my taxes."

Tax professionals are seeing an influx of last-minute filers, but many people have yet to submit their returns.

Stacy Trevino from Danny's Income Tax Services warns clients about the consequences of late filing.

"The IRS is scary. Nobody likes the IRS letters in the mail. I call them like the IRS love letters," Trevino said.

Trevino also cautions taxpayers about scams circulating during tax season.

"The IRS does not call people. There are a lot of scam calls going on right now saying this is the IRS calling you owe us $50,000," Trevino explained, "You need to pay it before we send cops to your house. That doesn't happen. The IRS will send you letters."

For those who can't meet the deadline, filing an extension is an option, but Trevino advises using it only as a last resort. She notes that IRS staffing issues are expected to worsen.

"Even by May 15th they're expecting more IRS agents to be let go. That means even less people answering the phones as they already do. People can be on the phone for hours and they get hung up on," she said.

If you do need an extension, Trevino recommends making a partial payment to minimize penalties.

"If you know that you're gonna owe, you should definitely still put a payment in with your extension just to cover those penalties and interest from accruing," Trevino said.

Robledo, who was once in the position of filing late, offers this advice to procrastinators: "You can pay later but you're gonna pay more, so it's better to pay on their time."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

