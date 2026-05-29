Time to arm yourself against mosquitoes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mosquito repellents, yard sprays and larvicides are among the hottest-selling products right now, and shoppers can find plenty of options at home improvement and grocery stores.

When choosing a bug repellent, look for products that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of eucalyptus.

For yard sprays, look for products that contain bifenthrin or permethrin.

To kill mosquitoes at the source, look for larvicides. The most common are mosquito dunks or mosquito donuts, which can be tossed into any standing water around your home.

But the single most effective way to control mosquitoes won't cost anything. Simply get rid of any standing water around your home.

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