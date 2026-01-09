Three veteran fire chiefs retire from Corpus Christi Fire Department after decades of service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three veteran fire chiefs with the Corpus Christi Fire Department celebrated their retirement in a ceremony held on Jan. 8, marking the end of decades of combined service to the community.

Deputy Chief Kenneth Erben, Assistant Chief Billy Belyeu and Battalion Chief Michael Schmidt are retiring after years of dedicated service to the city and fire department.

"It's bittersweet. I love this department. I wasn't planning on moving. There's still all my brothers and sisters. They'll be there for me for, you know, as long as I'm still here," Erben said.

Belyeu, who served 20 years with the department, emphasized his local roots and continued connection to the community.

"I did 20 years in the fire department. I'm a homegrown boy, homegrown talent, come from here, so I ain't going anywhere, but it is bittersweet to be leaving my fire department family," Belyeu said.

Schmidt reflected on his career and the dedication of his fellow firefighters.

"I've been very blessed. I've worked with great people and the Corpus Christi firefighters are so dedicated. They're wonderful. It's all about the citizens and caring for our citizens that made my job easy," Schmidt said.

The retirement ceremony recognized the chiefs' years of service protecting and serving the Corpus Christi community.

